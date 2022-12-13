Motorcyclist dies in SE Portland hit-and-run crash, PPB says

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:40 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after a Monday hit-and-run crash in SE Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the East Precinct responded at 4:51 p.m. to reports of a crash on Southeast Division Street, just east of Southeast 154th Avenue.

Arriving units found a still unidentified motorcyclist dead in the street. The driver of the involved car had fled the scene, according to police.

SEE ALSO: 3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire

Southeast Division Street will be closed between Southeast 154th Avenue and Southeast 158th Avenue, while The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team investigates.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-329207.

