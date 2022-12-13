Newport man arrested for reckless burning

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday evening after setting a gazebo at Newport’s Don Davis Memorial Park on fire, according to the Newport Police Department.

At about 5:21 Newport Police Officers responded to the park and found a fire in an enclosed gazebo, with flames about eight feet high.

Newport fire was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Witnesses said that a man, later identified at 46-year-old David Timmons, was in the gazebo trying to refill portable propane tanks using a big propane tank. Timmons was starting in front of an open flame propane heater. The witness told Timmons to stop because it was not safe.

Timmons then dropped the open propane bottle directly in front of the open flame, igniting a fire. He then ran while others tried to extinguish the fire.

An Oregon State Trooper later found Timmons in a neighboring park after a tip. Timmons admitted to refilling the propane bottles but denied causing the fire. Police arrested him and booked him into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless burning, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

