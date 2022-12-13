Oregon State Police searching for two men wanted for Madras murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with a murder in Jefferson County.

On Oct. 31, at about 7:45 p.m., a shooting happened in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras. OSP said 24-year-old Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera was shot multiple times and life-flighted to St. Charles in Bend, where he later died.

During the investigation, investigators were able to identify two men as suspects in the case.

The first suspect is 22-year-old Chance Corey Lee Stwyer. Stwyer is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He is believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area but has ties to the Burns community.

The second suspect was identified as 18-year-old Andre Sterling James Spino. Spino is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He is also believed to be in the Warm Springs/Madras area.

OSP said there is an active warrant for Spino and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect or has information on the case should contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Reference case number SP22-293699.

