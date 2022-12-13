Portland musician on long road to recovery after hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland woman is on what will likely be a long road to recovery after being hurt in a hit-and-run.

Natalie Lucio was the woman behind the wheel when that driver slammed into her, and says, “you don’t expect a drunk driver to hit you at 7:16 in the morning.”

Lucio says she was in a school zone when the driver ran a stop sign and hit her. Injured, she called the police while two witnesses stuck around to try and help.

“We dialed 911 and they hung up on us,” she said, “because I wasn’t sure if I needed an ambulance.”

That’s when her fiancé, Shawn Alvey, came and called the police himself. “I basically said you needed an ambulance,” he said.

Lucio now has to use a cane and wear a neck brace after the crash caused her head to snap back on impact.

“At 7:16 a.m. he flipped my world upside down,” she said.

Lucio has missed a couple of days of work and school due to the accident.

She’s still seeing doctors to try and get a better idea of what she’ll need to do to get fully recovered.

