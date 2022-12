PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) -- Chris Marchini creates spooky fun quilting patterns for his brand Rose City Originals. With images of skulls, moths and even poison apples, he is finding a fan base on social media!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Marchini’s studio to learn more about it.

Check out Rose City Originals on Etsy and on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.