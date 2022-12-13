Reward offered for information on SE Portland robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help identify and find the suspects in a Robbery from early October.

On October 7th, at about 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge at 9141 Southeast Powell Boulevard. Multiple patrons of the lounge were robbed outside of the business by a man and a woman. Several of the victims were injured by gunfire during the robbery.

PPB is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man and the woman seen inside the lounge before the robbery.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.