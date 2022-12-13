Salem 16-year-old arrested in connection to shooting in grocery store parking lot

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old male is in custody for a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in early December, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers were dispatched Dec. 6, at about 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at a Winco in the 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast.

A witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.

Police later said two men, ages 19 and 22, were found with gunshot wounds but were expected to survive. Both were taken to Salem Health for treatment.

At approximately 3 p.m. Monday, detectives with Salem P.D. took the unnamed 16-year-old into custody at a home in the 300 block of 25th ST NE. A search warrant found one handgun and one shotgun.

The teen was lodged into Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information is available at this time.

