3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter.

At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.

The description of the truck and the suspects matched a previous theft at Winco Foods where a woman tried leaving with a full cart before being caught.

Officers stopped the pickup truck on Highway 20 and arrested three people:

Dorthy Jean James, age 34, was charged with theft I, theft II, criminal conspiracy, and driving while suspended/revoked.

Jessica Arlene Tufti, age 32, was charged with theft I and criminal conspiracy.

Wade Daily Bennet, age 32, was charged with theft III, and criminal conspiracy

All three were booked into the Deschutes County Jail. When officers returned the merchandise to Walmart, it totaled $2,547.59.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.