Advocate expresses concern as youth gun violence grows in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Classes were canceled on Tuesday at Cleveland High School following a shooting that injured a 16-year-old student just outside of the Monday afternoon.

According to PPB, Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown.

At about 12:50, the 16-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators found out he was a student at Cleveland and was injured in the incident. The student is expected to recover.

While classes were canceled, the doors of the high school were still open. PPS said counseling and services were available for students who may need it. PPS also released a statement regarding the incident saying:

“Today, as the Portland Police Bureau continues their investigation into the shooting incident outside of Cleveland High School, we have initiated a non-instructional day for students. Classes will not be held. Teachers and staff will meet to ensure supports are in place for students when they return. Our doors will remain open, however, for students who need counseling or any other support. We are hopeful that our city will come together and work collectively to resolve the gun violence epidemic that is plaguing our community. This needs to be a community-wide effort. We need to work together to center our children and youth, and to develop meaningful solutions that will encourage a peaceful and positive environment required for them to thrive. PPS stands ready to be part of the solution.”

“I am feeling sad and concerned,” said Lionel Irving, a gang veteran and founder of Love is Stronger, an organization that combats gun violence. He says following several shootings near Portland schools, he’s been speaking with teens in the community. “They’re telling me is that a lot of their friends are worried. A lot of their friends are scared. A lot of their friends are suffering from trauma. I’m asking them what are they doing? Not only what are you doing for your friends, but what are you doing to make sure you’re in the right headspace?”

Irving says he’s been encouraging teens to talk with their friends following these shootings.

“They are really engaged in making sure their friends are making the right choices,” said Irving. “They’ve really taken a responsibility amongst themselves. When we meet they say they’re going to step up, talk to their friends, and are not going to cut our friends off who are making bad choices. We are going to keep on engaging with them to see how we can help. I really feel encouraged by their attitude. Kids are resilient. I think it’s important that we empower them to have an impact on their friends. I’m 40 years old and what I say matters, but what another 15 or 16-year-old says matters a lot more to another 15 or 16-year-old.”

He says while kids are resilient, they are still kids. Kids who need guidance.

“These are kids and these are our kids,” said Irving. “I’ve witnessed so many mothers and fathers in complete disarray and utter sorrow because they lost their child to a senseless act of violence. We don’t want anyone else to experience that. As community members, that’s our responsibility to stand up for our children, hold our kids accountable, speak to them about the hard subjects, and let our kids come home. If your child is doing something that you don’t agree with and you put them on the streets, you are just as complicit if he goes and shoots somebody. That’s your child, bring him or her home. You can call me and so we can try to help them make some good choices.”

He says it’s important for kids to have safe spaces, positive influences in their lives, and the ability to have open conversations surrounding gun violence.

“Just being straight up honest,” said Irving. “You can’t hide nothing from these kids, so it’s about being real honest. I’ve been on both sides of the gun so I speak from my experience. All these kids have experienced gun violence in some form. Their friend passed away or their family member committed a gun violence crime. They are very aware of what’s going on. Now it’s about giving them information on what they can do to stop it.”

Irving believes less traditional methods need to be used to combat the problem and an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“We have a relationship with the School Board, with the Mayor,” said Irving. “We need to be involved. We need to be fully engaged, we need to be aware, and we need to be working together. The city, the community organizations, and the school. We need to be meeting and we need to be working in tandem to make sure we are doing what’s best for our kids.”

