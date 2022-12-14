Dry Through Saturday, Turning Windier Late Today & Thursday

Good morning! Conditions are turning foggy again across portions of our western valleys, and it’s pretty chilly out there. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 30s for most of the metro area. We’re seeing cooler temps in outlying spots. Roads are generally dry. A breezy east wind is expected to kick in sometime this afternoon, which will mostly be felt on the east side of the metro area. This should help clear out our skies to some sunshine. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s.

The east wind turns stronger & more widespread Thursday and Friday, so expect chilly days! Highs should climb into the low to mid 40s both days, but it’ll feel cooler out there when you factor in the wind. Luckily, we’ll have mostly sunny skies. Expect colder nights as well due to drier air moving in from the east. We should see widespread temperatures in the 20s each morning. Wind-sheltered locations could fall into the low 20s and upper teens.

Clouds will start to stream in on Saturday as a weather system approaches from the north. This will be linked to a cold upper level trough digging southward out of Canada. Our computer models are still having a tough time with this weather system, but temps seems to be trending warmer for the Sunday-Monday time frame. Our threat for lowland snow doesn’t look as high for locations west of the Cascades, but mixed showers are still in the cards late Sunday into Monday. Given the flip-floppy nature of our computer models, there’s still a chance we’ll be making more adjustments to the forecast. Stay tuned, and download our Fox 12 Weather app if you haven’t already.

Have a great day!

