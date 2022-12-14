Fire at vacant NE Portland Elks Lodge under investigation.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating after a fire was extinguished Tuesday in a former NE Portland Elks Lodge. The building has been vacant for seven years, Portland F&R said.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of NE 100th and Glisan Street at 2:15 p.m. on reports of a possible fire. No fire was found at the intersection, but a smoke column could be seen, just to the north.

An engine headed eastbound, arriving in the 700 block of NE 99th Avenue at the building of the former Elks Lodge. Portland F&R reported a work crew was inside the fenced area of the property.

Autoplay Caption

The building, built in 1973, is 13,000 square feet and has been used to store office furniture since the Elks Lodge left seven years ago, officials said. Because of the conditions and the fencing surrounding the entire property, firefighters faced difficulty making easy access.

Thanks to good visibility on the inside of the building and open windows letting smoke escape, crews were able to quickly find the source of the fire and extinguish it.

Crews remained on site to clear the building and workers onsite were interviewed to see if any information to the cause could be gathered.

Portland Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the cause.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.