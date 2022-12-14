Freezing fog areas tonight, then lots of sun ahead!

Skies cleared out even earlier than anticipated today for a bright and sunny day. It may end up as the warmest day so far in December too with temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

Now that we know skies start clear this evening, that means a very good chance for areas of fog and dense fog developing after midnight. Cooling temperatures and lingering moisture in the air plus clear sky is a classic setup for that fog. Temperatures in some areas drop below freezing late tonight too, so we’ll likely see spots of freezing fog in the morning.

One area that stays clear tonight will be central/east metro near the Columbia River. An increasing wind from the east will keep the fog away but also keep temperatures above freezing in those areas.

After the spots of fog tomorrow morning, everyone will see sunshine and a breezy east-northeast wind. I expect much stronger wind in the eastern 1/3 of the metro area closest to the Gorge. Peak gusts may be in the 30-40 mph range and of course stronger IN the west end of the Gorge, especially later in the day. Sunshine continues through Saturday with just a few clouds showing up that day.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

A pattern change arrives Sunday as cold arctic air slides south to right around the USA/Canada border. It appears this “arctic front” will likely stay in that general position through the 1st half of next week, keeping the threat of pipe-busting cold away. A wet weather system arrives later Monday and early Tuesday, but at this point rain looks most likely, not snow in the lowest elevations. Notice we’ve warmed our 7 day forecast a bit since yesterday during that Sunday through Tuesday period. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it of course because unexpected things can happen when wet weather systems interact with that very cold air just north of us.

