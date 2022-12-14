Gov. Brown commutes sentences for 17 on Oregon’s death row

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is commuting the sentences of 17 people on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Brown announced the order will take effect Wednesday.

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people—even if a terrible crime placed them in prison. “Since taking office in 2015, I have continued Oregon’s moratorium on executions because the death penalty is both dysfunctional and immoral. Today I am commuting Oregon’s death row so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state. This is a value that many Oregonians share,” Brown said Tuesday.

Since 2011, a moratorium has been issued on executions in the state. The same moratorium continued as Gov. Brown took office after former Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned. “Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row. Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral,” Brown said. “It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably. My action today is consistent with the near abolition of the death penalty that has been achieved through SB 1013.”

According to Gov. Brown’s Office, Brown is the seventh governor in the last 0 years to commute everyone sentenced to death row.

“I also recognize the pain and uncertainty victims experience as they wait for decades while individuals sit on death row—especially in states with moratoriums on executions—without resolution. My hope is that this commutation will bring us a significant step closer to finality in these cases.”

The commuted prisoners are:

Jesse Caleb Compton, convicted of killing Tesslyn O’Cull, the three-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend.

Clinton Wendess Cunningham, an Oklahoma resident convicted of raping and murdering 19-year-old Shannon Faith of Vancouver, B.C., in 1991.

Randy Lee Guzek, sentenced to death in 1988 after he was convicted of killing Rod and Lois Houser, of Terrebonne.

Gary Dwayne Haugen, convicted of aggravated murder in 1981 for killing the mother of his ex-girlfriend at her Northeast Portland home.

Michael James Hayward, along with three accomplices, who were convicted of killing a convenience store clerk and severely beating another in 1994.

Robert Paul Langley Jr., convicted in 1988 of killing and burying Anne Louise Gray, 39, and Larry Richard Rockenbrant, 24, in two separate incidents.

Christian Michael Longo, convicted of killing his wife and three children on the Oregon Coast. Their bodies were eventually found in late 2001.

Ernest Noland Lotches, convicted of killing William G. Hall, 33, a downtown Portland security guard in August 1992.

Michael Martin McDonnell, a prison escapee, who stabbed and killed Joey B. Keever, 22, of Roseburg, 42 times in her pickup truck near Yoncalla in 1984.

Marco Antonio Montez, who with an accomplice sentenced to life in prison, beat and raped Candace Straub in a Portland motel room in 1987. They then strangled Straub with a bed sheet and set her body on fire.

Horacio Alberto Reyes-Camarena, sentenced for stabbing Maria Zetina to death and stabbing her sister, Angelica Zetina in 1995. Angelica Zetina survived and later identified Reyes-Camarena as the stabber.

Ricardo Pineda Serrano, convicted for the 2006 shooting of Melody Dang, 37, and her sons Steven, 15, and Jimmy, 12.

Matthew Dwight Thompson, convicted of murdering Andrew J. McDonald and Paul Whitcher in 1994.

Bruce Aldon Turnidge, and his son Joshua Abraham Turnidge, who were found guilty of a 2008 bombing at West Coast Bank in Woodburn that killed two police officers.

Mike Spenser Washington Jr., sentenced for shooting witness Mohamed Jabbie seven times after he testified against Washington before a Multnomah County grand jury in 2004.

Tara Ellyssia Zyst ( also known as Karl Terry), sentenced for killing Jeffrey and Dale Brown in 1994 with a Japanese sword.

The last execution in Oregon happened in 1997.

