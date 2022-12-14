‘It’s really a bummer’: Two Northeast Portland businesses say burglaries happened in one night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Owners of two Northeast Portland businesses are trying to figure out what’s next after they were both burglarized in one night.

“This building felt really safe as I’m basically behind three locked doors it’s definitely unsettling for this to happen,” Sarah Szper said.

Szper’s shelves were cleared out earlier this month at her skincare business, RubyViolet, on Northeast Alberta Street. Not only did the suspects take thousands of dollars worth of skincare products - they also got away with equipment she uses to serve customers.

“It’s really a bummer but it’s not going to stop me,” Szper said.

On the same night, Ryan Oxford said his business was also burglarized. Both owners think someone was able to access a master key and get into and around the building with ease.

Oxford owns The Center recording studio down the hall from Szper and said the suspect took some pretty priceless equipment.

“There was a flight case of mics that I immediately saw,” Oxford said. “A Roland sampler, a pedal board, power supply, hard drive.”

Oxford said it’ll be pricey to replace what was taken if he can even find replacements.

“They’re really old and super rare so it’s like even replacing them, if I had the money, would be tricky,” He said. The two microphones alone will cost five to six thousand dollars.

Szper is going to have to pay a pretty penny to replace her products too and said the timing couldn’t be worse.

If you’d like to help, you can donate to Szper and Oxford’s GoFundMe.

