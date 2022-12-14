Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Heritage High School

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for threatening to shoot people at a Vancouver high school, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, at about 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to a call of threats at Heritage High School. The sheriff’s office said Jesse Stowell came to the school and made threats to return with a gun and shoot people who had been involved in a fight with his sister the day before at the school.

Stowell is no longer a student and had been previously trespassed by the Evergreen School District from the school.

The sheriff’s office said a staff member from Heritage followed Stowell to the area of Northeast 117th Avenue and Northeast 76th Street, where deputies located him and detained him for trespassing.

Deputies review video at the school and conducted interviews. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies developed cause to arrest Stowell for first-degree assault, threats to bomb or injure any public or private school, and first-degree trespassing.

Stowell has been booked into the Clark County Jail.

