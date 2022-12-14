Oregon State Police seek help to solve 2020 deadly shooting in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help solving a deadly shooting that happened in December 2020.

On the morning of Dec. 14, 2020, 56-year-old Kurt Krauss was found dead outside his place of business at 200 Corporate Way in Merlin.

OSP said investigators have reviewed every tip received and have investigated all possible scenarios, and advancements in forensic analysis have opened up more investigative avenues.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

OSP believes there are people who have information regarding the circumstances of Krauss’ death. Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 800-442-2068 or *OSP from a mobile device and reference case number SP20-347133.

