Oregon’s unemployment rate rises to 4.4% in November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in November from 4.1% in October.

The last time the unemployment rate was 4.4% was in October 2021. The rate increased 0.9% in the past four months from its low of 3.5%. In contrast, the U.S. unemployment rate maintained below 4% for both October and November.

Nonfarm employment in Oregon rose by 8500 jobs in November after a gain of 5500 jobs in October. Jobs in rose by 2900 in government, 1400 in healthcare, 1100 in wholesale trade, and 1000 in leisure and hospitality.

Leisure and hospitality is still substantially below its pre-pandemic peak but is on an upward trend.

