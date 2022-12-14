Portland man convicted of stealing COVID relief funds while on post-prison supervision

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after a grand jury found him guilty of stealing COVID relief funds while on post-prison supervision.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office- District of Oregon says five months after being released from prison for armed robbery, 43-year-old Dimitrius Nicholai Pryce, submitted an application for a false “entertainment venue.”

Pryce claimed in the 12 months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, his business had garnered him $53,000. Pryce also denied being on, “any form of parole or probation” despite just finishing his 70-month prison stint.

The application netted Pryce $25,000 in relief funds, with the entire sum being spent within three months. Pryce then submitted three additional applications, claiming to be in the construction trade but all were denied.

Pryce was indicted in February with one count of wire fraud. He pled guilty to the charge in October.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury sentenced Pryce to eight months I federal prison with three years’ supervised release. He will also be ordered to pay $24,900 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

