Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting child with vehicle during Oakridge parade

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 69-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he struck a child with his vehicle during a parade in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7 p.m., deputies responded to the investigation of South Diamond Street and West 1st Street. It was reported a 9-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while handing out candy during a parade.

Witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Edward Boardrow, of Oakridge, was trying to drive around the parade at a fast speed, disregarding emergency lights when he hit the child. The child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Boardrow was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for reckless endangering, reckless driving, and second-degree assault.

