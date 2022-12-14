Skyview High School unveils banner for Special Olympics champions

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – It was a huge afternoon to honor unified champions in Vancouver Tuesday. Skyview High School held a special banner unveiling in the home of the storm after meeting the ten standards of excellence for an inclusive school environment with Special Olympics.

The big game atmosphere met a big-time assembly in the “Storm Cellar” of Skyview High.

“The overall experience is the best feeling for all of the players and partners, and you get a lot from it,” student Kahlya said.

Vancouver’s Storm were honored as a Special Olympics National Unified Champion School.

“Just for it to finally be recognized more is awesome and just seeing the kids with smiles on their faces every game is just always worth it,” said student Joshua.

Skyview is the lone Southwest Washington school to receive the designation.

“Just brought me joy,” student Sy said. “Made me a better person, a better man.”

Unified Sports connects people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

“This was really heartwarming. I personally, my brother is special needs, so this means a lot to me,” said student Olivia. “Once he stepped foot on that court, he was so much happier, and he was more willing to play with the people he had as teammates.”

Either it be soccer or hoops like the Storm showcased in front of the student body Tuesday to celebrate in unity in the Storm community.

On what it’s like to be a unified champion, student Javi said, “It means I am going to have fun and unified means come out and shoot basketballs.”

The generation unified kids were ready for their close-up with the power of inclusion.

“Dude, it was all good. It’s just all about connection and unified is having fun, playing with everybody. It just feels great,” said student James.

It’s not every day you can take photos with confetti on the court in mid-December.

“That means we’ve done a damn good job,” Olivia said. “We have done really well, and I am very proud of our school.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.