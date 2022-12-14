‘Try to help trap in as much heat as possible’: Troutdale plumber explains importance of pipe care

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - With the official start of winter barely over a week away and the temperatures continuing to drop, we’re all bundling up more than we have been.

However, it’s not just us who have to be protected from the plummeting temps. If your home isn’t ready for the winter chill, you could end up footing a massive bill.

“Your plumbing system is something that you can’t live without,” Jonathan Gurney with Apollo Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning said. “Even trying to go one day without any water can be a huge frustration.” He says calls about frozen pipes pick up during the winter, especially when temperatures are in the teens.

“People calling and saying, ‘I woke up, and I have no water.’”

Gurney explained some newer pipes can withstand below-freezing temperatures, but older ones have a tougher time.

“They’ll expand, and a lot of times they’ll split.”

Frozen, the pipes may not immediately leak, but he says when they thaw, “you’re going to have water spraying all over the place.”

Which can quickly get expensive. To avoid that, Gurney says disconnect or cover hose bibs and close vents in crawl spaces.

“Try to help trap in as much heat as possible.”

He also says you should shut off your irrigation system, because those pipes aren’t buried very deep and could be at risk of freezing and cracking while not in use.

Eventually, he says when the warm weather comes back and you look to do lawn care, you could be in bad shape.

“Springtime comes around and you go to start watering your grass. You’re going to have water all over and flooding your yard.”

If you live in an apartment, he says closing cabinets can prevent unneeded and unexpected expenses. He says that’s because pipes are often closer to the outside of apartment buildings, and opening cabinets lets the warmth of your house help.

“Allow the heat to get in there and protect those pipes.”

A dripping faucet can help keep water moving and prevent freezing too.

“With plumbing being what I would say is one of the most important things in your home,” Gurney said, “make sure you take the extra time ahead of time and prepare yourself.”

Gurney added knowing where your main water shut off is helpful in case of an emergency as well, and that they’re happy to assist with helping to prepare your home should you need it.

As a closing point, Gurney emphasized that a lot of people don’t know how inconvenient it is to not have water, until you don’t.

