Volunteers in Salem looking to help longtime food pantry operator.

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Community of Christ Church in Salem has put on a food pantry for 16 years, giving back to the community. Now one of their own is in need of some relief.

Pastor Darlene Hudlow has been in charge of the food pantry for 10 years, helping hundreds of families. Filling fridges full of chicken, beef, and eggs; along with fruit being delivered twice a week for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry. They give away up to three days of food, or one box per family, serving about 100 people a week.

“Personally, for me, I can only keep what I have by giving it away, it’s where I’m supposed to be,” says Pastor Hudlow.

But Pastor Hudlow was also dealing with things at home. Her husband Dean has bone marrow cancer.

“I find all of my support here and that’s why I do what I do because I feel the more we give, them more we get,” says Pastor Hudlow. “I couldn’t do any of what I do for my family, personally, without this family.”

Andrew Kamis, a volunteer, was once homeless and Paster Hudlow helped him get back on his feet.

“The only thing that kept me going and kept some consistency is the fact that they were open. I was able to come eat, volunteer and just feel some humanity,” says Kamis.

Now Andrew wants to return the favor and set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills.

“I’ve seen her struggle very hard but always putting that in the back because this was always important to her,” says Kamis.

And Pastor Darlene gets through every day with a smile on her face.

“I believe the best way to combat it is with a positive attitude about what’s going on about what’s going on in the world about living today,” says Pastor Hudlow.

Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.