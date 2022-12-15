2 wanted trespassers found, arrested in vacant Gresham house, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Two wanted suspects are in jail Wednesday after police said they were found trespassing in a vacant Gresham home.

It’s not the first time people living in the area said they’ve dealt with someone who doesn’t live there walking around several of the vacant homes.

People who live in this Gresham neighborhood said they enjoy the convenience of its location.

“It’s close to everything. I’m close to all the local breweries, I’m close to the grocery store, so if it snows, I can just walk to the grocery store,” said Clayton Jones. “The freeway is right down the street, the train is right over there.”

But he said living in an area close to a lot of activity does come with some issues.

“I’ve called the police before, knocked on people’s windows, I’ve chased people down on my bicycle going through my trash,” Jones said. “Any time they’re around here and they don’t belong, I chase them away as much as I can.”

Gresham Police said they responded to reports of a disturbance with a weapon on the 18000 block of Northeast Davis Street just after 2 p.m. Officers said they found people trespassing inside an unoccupied home.

Two people were detained and investigators determined both suspects had unrelated outstanding warrants.

Jones said it’s surprising to hear this happened, and he remains vigilant about keeping his family and neighbors safe.

“If I see people out in this neighborhood, I generally tell them to move, this isn’t a park and hang out neighborhood,” he said. “Get to moving.”

Gresham Police said the two suspects did cooperate, and haven’t released any additional details related to this incident.

