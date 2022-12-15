41-year-old man gets 12 years prison for 2018 murder of Salem teen

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday for the 2018 murder of a Salem teen, according to court documents.

Pedro Segura was indicted in Nov. 2019 by a Maron County grand jury for the murder of a 17-year-old McKay High School junior, Alfredo Hernandez.

On Jan. 22, 2018 at about 5:30 p.m., Salem police responded to reports of shots fired on Fisher Road Northeast. They found Hernandez injured by gunshot and despite first aid efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

Following years of trial dates being set and reset, Segura pleaded guilty to manslaughter, assault and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday.

After waiving his right to a two-day waiting period, Segura was also sentenced Wednesday by Judge Sean Armstrong to 12 and a half years in prison, followed by three years supervision, according to court documents.

