Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor.

“Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington, Oregon and British Columbia,” said Ron Pate, Director of Washinton State Department Of Transportation’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division. “The branding of our new trains is unique to the Amtrak Cascades corridor, distinguishing them from others in the Amtrak fleet. Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest.”

The new trains are funded as part of the Federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act awarded to Amtrak. They will arrive in Seattle over a period of several months and begin service once they have been thoroughly inspected, tested and approved.

Focused on environmental efficiency, the trains will produce significantly less air pollution. The new transportation will also include individual outlets, onboard Wi-Fi, touchless restroom controls, panoramic windows and self-service food options.

