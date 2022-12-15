Christmas Ships set sail for 68th year

The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday cheer, and this year is no different!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:52 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Christmas Ships take the Columbia and Willamette rivers each year to spread holiday cheer, and this year is no different! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the fleet leaders to learn what it takes to make the waterways merry and bright.

For a schedule, how to add your boat to the fleet or to donate check out their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shauna and Julie make traditional Jewish dish Apple Noodle Kugel for Hanukkah
Apple Noodle Kugel
Shauna and Julie make traditional Jewish dish Apple Noodle Kugel for Hanukkah
Classroom of the Month for December 2022
Classroom of the Month for December 2022
Classroom of the Month for December 2022
Classroom of the Month for December 2022