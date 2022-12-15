Early morning crime spree ends with 6 shots fired in Sheridan

SHERIDAN Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man was arrested Wednesday after a crime spree ending in multiple shots fired.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says suspect Stephen Tyler Lindsey, 22, of Ronde, OR, arrived at a Sheridan home shortly before 5 a.m., first breaking the windows out of two cars, stealing items from inside and then brandishing a 9mm handgun.

Deputies say Lindsey then pointed the handgun at another person while threatening to shoot them.

At this point, Lindsey fired six shots all near occupied homes, according to YCSO. A nearby deputy reported hearing the gunshots shortly before a weapons call came into for a home in the 200 block of NW Sherman Street.

Arriving deputies found the suspect had fled but an investigation found Lindsey responsible for the early morning crimes.

Lindsey was arrested Wednesday afternoon and lodged into Yamhill County jail for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering another, third-degree theft, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.