Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January 26 about an unresponsive resident. Officers arrived to find the person, who witnesses said Tias admitted hitting, dead. Tias later confirmed what the witnesses said.

The victim reportedly had an active Tribal protection order against Tias and died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Tias was charged with voluntary manslaughter on February 10 and indicted on March 16. He will be sentenced on April 10, 2023, where he will face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In 2013, a state law was amended to prevent cities from destroying firearms confiscated by law...
Oregon judge places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
Amtrak station, Portland.
Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026
Crash scene from Dec. 5.
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1
Police seek driver of gray mid-2000s Subaru Forester that was also in the intersection when the Impala crashed.
Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez
Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez