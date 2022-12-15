Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January 26 about an unresponsive resident. Officers arrived to find the person, who witnesses said Tias admitted hitting, dead. Tias later confirmed what the witnesses said.

The victim reportedly had an active Tribal protection order against Tias and died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Tias was charged with voluntary manslaughter on February 10 and indicted on March 16. He will be sentenced on April 10, 2023, where he will face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

