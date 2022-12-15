Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was seriously injured in a shooting that happened at a bar in the Lents neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 82nd Street Bar & Grill, located at 5028 Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of a shooting. Police said officers arrived and found man who had been shot multiple times in the doorway of the bar.

SEE ALSO: Portland police, school district in talks to reintroduce school resource officers

The victim, who has not been identified, was provided first aid and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive, according to police.

Bullet hole in window at 82nd Street Bar & Grill (KPTV)

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released at this time.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the investigation.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.