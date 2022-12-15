Molalla man sentenced to 140 months in prison for two robberies in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clackamas County Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Molalla man to 140 months, or almost 12 years, in prison Tuesday for two robberies in Oregon City.

The robberies took place within 30 minutes of each other on January 15. Michael Robert Frais was wearing a motorcycle helmet and holding what looked like a gun-shaped object when he walked up to the drive-through of a Black Rock Coffee Company on South Molalla Avenue.

Frais pointed the object at the two young employees, demanding money and saying they had 60 seconds. The two employees gave Frais the money and then locked themselves inside a bathroom where they called the police. By that time, Frais had left the scene. The employees described the weapon as something similar to a hot glue gun with black tape covering the outside.

As officers arrived at the scene, they got a call from employees at a nearby Dutch Brothers Coffee on South Main Street in downtown Oregon City. The employees of the Dutch Brothers described a similar suspect and weapon. The man had walked to the drive-through and demanded money. Surveillance video showed that it was the same suspect in both robberies.

A couple of weeks later, Police found Frais wearing the same helmet and trying to cut into the night deposit box at the Oregonian’s Federal Credit Union with an angle grinder.

When approached by offices, Frias turned the angle grinder at a Sergeant, swinging at his neck. Several officers were able to take Frias into custody. He had the gun-shaped object with him.

On December 6 a jury found Frais guilty of two counts of robbery, two counts of theft and five counts of menacing. Frais pleaded guilty to additional charges of unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault on a public officer. He also pleaded guilty to previous crimes of harassment and assault.

