New report reaffirms previous investigation into widespread NWSL abuse

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, the results of an investigation launched 14 months ago have been released. The 125-page report reaffirms everything the Yates report said, finding fault with nearly every team in the NWSL and U.S. soccer in not doing enough to protect players.

“I’ve acknowledged publicly, very much regret that we didn’t do things better in 2015 and that we made mistakes in 2015,” says Thorns Owner, Merritt Paulson.

The report says before last year, the NWSL didn’t even have a formal policy prohibiting harassment. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman calls it a system failure in not protecting the players after they say Paul Riley engaged in sexual misconduct with two former Thorns players, Mana Shim and Shinead Farrelly.

“Immediately after getting our first ever complaint of sexual harassment for the Coach Paul Riley, we put him on leave, we investigated him, we terminated him for cause and we communicated everything we knew in that investigation to the league and the league office,” says Paulson.

The new report backs up what Paulson told FOX 12 last month when he announced he would be selling the team. That Portland did inform the league about the allegations against Riley but also that the Thorns and the league itself should have been more transparent back then and alert the public about the allegations.

The investigation states the 2015 Thorns investigation was inadequate and selected an inexperienced investigator. They also state neither the Thorns nor U.S. Soccer followed up on Riley’s alleged harassment of Farrelly.

“We shouldn’t have said anything positive about Paul Riley at all. He never should’ve coached another day after he was fired,” says Paulson.

Berman says, they will be working to make the league stronger and create new policies such as: requiring background checks for coaches and staff, players and staff should have separate housing, have anti-bullying and harassment training, any misconduct from an employee shouldn’t be allowed to engage in any leagues and implement a hotline for players.

Overall, the report found multiple reports of ongoing misconduct of emotional abuse, racist conduct, and more sexual allegations at more than half the league’s clubs. That conduct coming from coaches, owners, and managers.

“I really wish on behalf of players and everybody else that the league had done more US soccer specifically,” says Paulson.

US soccer has since created a new department, a Safety Taskforce and the NWSL says they want to provide their own Player Safety Officer.

The NWSL says they will provide an update on their plan to implement the recommendations they’ve suggested to make the league a much safer place before the 2023 season begins in March.

