Oregon judge places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- An Oregon judge has handed guns rights advocates a victory and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided.

Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling Thursday after a lengthy court hearing earlier this week in which attorneys for gun rights groups sought a preliminary injunction to stop the narrowly passed ban on magazines of more than 10 rounds.

The ruling followed ones Raschio made Tuesday that temporarily blocked a permit-to-purchase provision of Measure 114 and another part of the law that would prevent the sale of a gun until the results of a background check come back.

This story is developing and will be updated.

