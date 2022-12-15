Oregon State Parks to host Whale Watch Week in person for first time since 2019

OREGON COAST (KPTV) - Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon Coast for the first time since 2019.

The Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center was closed to the public in 2020 near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and volunteers were not stationed at watching sites. The center reopened this past spring.

From Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, visitors to coastal areas may catch a glimpse of Gray whales that are migrating south at the end of December.

Trained volunteers with Oregon State Parks will be stationed at most of the 17 sites to help visitors spot whales, share information and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

“We really enjoy getting folks out to the coast for Whale Watch Week,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride. “It’s something that Oregon State Parks has been doing for more than 40 years now, and we’re really glad to be able to bring it back in person.”

A map of the volunteer-staff sites can be found here.

According to Oregon State Parks, an estimated 19,000 Gray whales are expected to make their way past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks. The whales are migrating south to the warm calving lagoons near Baja, Mexico.

Oregon State Parks said end of December is the peak time for their migration; roughly 30 whales pass by per hour.

For more information about Whale Watch Week, click here.

