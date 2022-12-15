Pedestrian dead after crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian is dead Wednesday evening after they were struck and killed in the northern Portland Piedmont neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:30 p.m. police responded to the report of a crash on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Northeast Halleck Street. When they arrived, they found a person dead at the scene. Police said the driver had waited for emergency responders and was cooperating with the investigation.

While police investigate the scene, NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed between Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Columbia Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-331202, or call (503)823-2103.

