Police seek driver with possible information on NE Portland crash that killed 1

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle seen near a crash that killed one person in northeast Portland, Portland Police Bureau announced Thursday.

On Dec. 5 around 12:30 p.m., a 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading east on Northeast Prescott Street struck a telephone pole and a parked vehicle at Northeast 11th Avenue. The driver of the Impala died.

According to police, a gray mid-2000s Subaru Forester was also in the intersection when the Impala crashed.

SEE ALSO: Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

[Article continues below image gallery]

Autoplay Caption

Police said they believe the driver of the Forester may have information about the incident and are asking the community to help them find this person.

Additionally, anyone with camera footage from the area and that time is asked to check and see if they have any video of the vehicles or crash.

Police are asking anyone with images or information to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-322946.

SEE ALSO: Man seriously injured in shooting at SE Portland bar

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.