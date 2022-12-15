Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

Surveillance images of the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run.
Surveillance images of the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October.

On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham after being hit by a driver. Police said Mekko appeared to have been crossing North Interstate Avenue in a marked crosswalk near the MAX platform when he was hit.

SEE ALSO: Man found dead after hit-and-run crash in North Portland

Mekko Jackson
Mekko Jackson

The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene and has not been located. The suspect vehicle is described as a green or teal 1993-97 Ford Ranger “flareside.”

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, the suspect driver or vehicle, should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-286754.

