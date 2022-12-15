Portland police seek help to locate driver, truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a driver and pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in October.

On Oct. 26, at about 5 a.m., 19-year-old Mekko Jackson was found dead on North Interstate at North Graham after being hit by a driver. Police said Mekko appeared to have been crossing North Interstate Avenue in a marked crosswalk near the MAX platform when he was hit.

Mekko Jackson (Portland Police Bureau)

The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene and has not been located. The suspect vehicle is described as a green or teal 1993-97 Ford Ranger “flareside.”

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run, the suspect driver or vehicle, should contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-286754.

