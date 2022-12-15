Shauna and Julie make traditional Jewish dish Apple Noodle Kugel for Hanukkah

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beginning this Sunday at sundown, millions of Jewish people from around the world will celebrate Hanukkah. Also known as the Festival of Lights, people with gather with family and friends to light the Menorah and eat traditional foods like noodle kugel. Shauna Parsons met up with Julie, a technical director at FOX 12, to make her mom’s version of the traditional and delicious dish!

Julie’s mom’s Apple Noodle Kugel

*Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease an 8 inch or 9 inch square pan.

Ingredients:

4 cups uncooked egg noodles

8 ounces cream cheese (I use reduced fat)

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 pound small curd cottage cheese (I use low fat)

1 egg

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 apples (a good baking apple like gala or Braeburn)

Directions:

Cook egg noodles according to package directions just until tender then drain.

While noodles are cooking, in a large bowl with electric mixer, beat cream cheese and brown sugar until well blended.

Add cottage cheese, egg, egg whites, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg, beating until combined.

Core, quarter and thinly slice the apples.

Stir apples and cooked noodles into cheese mixture.

Spread mixture in pan and bake for 45 minutes or until kugel is golden brown and firm.

Makes 6 servings.

