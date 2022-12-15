TriMet increases penalty options for dangerous, threatening behavior

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Board approved a new ordinance on Wednesday that gives the general manager more options to ban riders for a year or longer to combat dangerous and disruptive behavior, TriMet announced.

Ordinance 369 will take effect Jan. 13 and will allow the general manager to ban riders for multiple years and up to a lifetime.

Bannable offenses include assault, public indecency and harassment. However, TriMet emphasized that fare evasion is not included.

“These changes are part of a larger effort to make it safer to work on and ride the transit system, while addressing nuisance issues to improve the customer experience,” TriMet said.

In February 2022, TriMet approved stronger penalties for people who spit on employees.

“Our goal is a transit system that’s safe and welcoming for all, where inappropriate behavior is dealt with—and dealt with fairly,” TriMet said.

The changes passed on Wednesday will remove a distinction between first and second offenses, giving the general manager the ability to ban a rider after a first offense if they think it is warranted.

All long-term bans can be reappealed each year.

