2 die after car smashes into tree on Hwy 99 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Moises Llamas Fernandez of Salem, and passenger, 25-year-old Pedro R Leon-Cueto of Gervais, were both declared dead at the scene.

Police said they couldn’t determine what caused the crash but suspected speeding and alcohol were a factor.

