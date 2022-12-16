7 men arrested in Washington County online sex trafficking mission
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An online sex trafficking mission led to the arrests of seven men from the Portland metro area, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement partners conducted the mission Thursday. Investigators posted online ads on known sex trafficking websites and several people contacted them to arrange payment for sexual acts.
When the men arrived to meet the undercover detectives, they were arrested and then booked into the Washington County Jail.
According to the sheriff’s office, the following men were arrested for commercial sexual solicitation:
- Ian Coleman, 26, of Beaverton
- Joseph Ostrin, 41, of Hillsboro
- Godswill Mhlanga, 39, of Portland
- Devin Au, 26, of Portland
- Oscar Hernandez-Guillen, 30, of Beaverton
- Rabii Maach, 40, of Hillsboro
- Scott Noel, 33, of Beaverton
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Beaverton, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Sherwood, Tigard, and Tualatin police departments for their help with the mission.
