8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8.

Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft.

During the nine-hour operation, officers took six men and two women, half of whom were experiencing homelessness, into custody and recovered almost $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise.

The people arrested were:

A 50-year-old homeless man, charged with third-degree theft.

A 28-year-old Portland man, charged with second-degree theft.

A 29-year-old homeless man from Portland, arrested on charges of aggravated identity theft, mail theft and identity theft.

A 38-year-old homeless man from Salem, was charged with theft, warrants on charges including failure to appear, possession of heroin, unauthorized use of a vehicle, etc.

A 28-year-old woman from Oregon City, arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court for an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.

A 27-year-old man from Molalla, charged with second-degree theft.

A 31-year-old man from Oregon city, charged with theft, and a warrant for parole violation.

A 38-year-old homeless woman, charged with theft, and warrants for failure to appear in



