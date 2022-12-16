‘Access attorney’ will be placed in the Rockwood community, officials say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In an effort to curb rising crime in Gresham, officials announced an access attorney will be placed in the Rockwood community.

The announcement came as the Multnomah County DA’s Office gathered with mayors and police chiefs from Gresham and Portland to discuss public safety.

“In the past year, District Attorney Schmidt and I have met regularly, with the goal of sharing information and finding solutions to our shared challenges,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “I’m most excited to announce that through our partnership with the Police Bureau, we are in the process of securing a new deputy district attorney dedicated to prosecuting gun violence crimes in east Multnomah County.”

The position is a part of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Access Attorney Program, or MAAP. According to the DA’s Office, the pilot program is meant to get attorneys out of the courthouse and into the community, providing hands on resources to residents and identify issues and priorities in the neighborhood they serve. DA Mike Schmidt says this access attorney would join others representing Old Town and the Hazelwood community.

Catherine Nicewood, the Rockwood Neighborhood Association President, says it’s welcome news to a diverse community.

“Rockwood is the most multi-cultural neighborhood in the city,” said Nicewood. “We have close to 90 languages. When I first became president there was a lot of crime and people calling Rockwood the most crime infested area in the city of Gresham. One of my first goals when I became president was to change the perception of that. We used to have one several years ago, I don’t know why he left. Maybe budget cuts, but he used to work out of the Rockwood police station. So I’m glad to see that it’s back. I’m excited to see that. I just want to see some fruit coming out of that.”

But others aren’t convinced it’s going to work. We caught back up with Rockwood resident Randy Schlicht. We spoke to him several months ago with Gresham Police announced it was installing more cameras throughout the city to curtail crime.

“Nothing has changed, it’s gotten worse since the last time I spoke with you guys,” said Schlicht. “It’s just like taking a couple wheels off this truck. Ain’t going to work. You need all the pieces to make it work.”

The Multnomah County DA’s Office says the Rockwood access attorney position will be ready next year.

