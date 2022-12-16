Burglar dies after being shot by homeowner in Vancouver

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and killed after breaking into a home in Vancouver late Thursday night, according to police.

At about 11:20 p.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court. Police said it was reported a man broke a second-story window of the home, went inside where he was confronted by the homeowner and shot.

Officers arrived and found the suspect dead. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

No other details have been released at this time. The Major Crimes Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.

