City of Gresham to distribute anti-theft devices for cars

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Car thefts have increased significantly in 2022. As a response, the City of Gresham will be distributing free anti-theft devices for cars.

Residents can pick up a free device for their car on Saturday at the Gresham Fred Meyer parking lot on 2497 Southeast Burnside Road between 1 and 3 p.m. Residents must either bring their car and proof of ownership to receive an anti-theft device.

“In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

The car models that are the biggest targets for theft include Ford, Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet and Kia. Gresham encourages owners of these car models to get anti-theft protection.

Gresham also suggests these additional measures for preventing thefts:

Never leave your unattended car running

Do not leave valuables where they can be seen; lock them in the trunk or take them with you. (Including purses, shopping bags, electronic devices, and firearms)

Close and lock the windows and doors

Park in a well-lit area

Use an anti-theft device if possible

“We’re grateful for the grant funding that has allowed us to move so quickly in light of a growing community need,” says Emon Ghassemi, City of Gresham Youth Services Manager. “While this is one part of a larger comprehensive safety plan, Safe Gresham, we hope to be able to provide more opportunities like this for our community in the future.”

