Eugene man arrested after bragging about his ghost guns on Facebook, police say

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested Thursday for unlawful firearm possession after he allegedly posted incriminating pictures online, according to Eugene police.

Police said Joshua Allen Lampe created a Facebook page under a different name where he posted a picture of a 9mm handgun in early November. Police said he then left a comment on that original post a week later, claiming to have 30 more like it.

After receiving a tip about the posts, police said they began to investigate, and on Thursday around 7 a.m., tactical police units executed a search warrant on Lampe at 2590 ½ Washington Street.

Police said they found more than 70 pieces of evidence, including a 3D printer, nine unmarked “ghost” guns, two silencers, an AR15 rifle, felony amounts of meth and opioids, and around $30,000 cash.

Lampe was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail on charges that include possession of weapons prohibited to felons, unlawful possession of machine guns and silencers, and unlawfully manufacturing or selling firearms.

