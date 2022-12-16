On the Go with Ayo at Peacock Lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s one of the best places in Portland to see holiday lights. The families on Peacock Lane have been decorating their homes since the 1920s, and the tradition is still going strong.

The light display began Thursday night and will last until Dec. 31.

Car-free nights are back this year. People will be able to walk the holiday light supply Dec. 15 through Dec. 17.

And of course, Santa will be at the light display!

