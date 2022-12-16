Portland area Starbucks employees participating in 3-day strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a thousand baristas at Starbucks across the country are walking out over the weekend, including some locations in the Portland metro area.

This strike, which is the longest so far, is part of baristas’ effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores. More than 264 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.

Earlier this year, workers at 110 Starbucks stores held a one-day walkout on Nov. 17. That effort coincided with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.

Employees at at least four Portland area Starbucks will be walking out and picketing from Friday through Sunday:

555 Southwest Oak, Friday Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

2880 Southeast Powell Boulevard, Friday Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. on

6080 South Macadam Avenue, Saturday Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon

7315 Southwest Garden Home Road, Saturday Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

6080 South Macadam Avenue, Sunday Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon

According to a release, workers at 16 stores in the Portland area have filed for and won 15 union elections.

