Portland police sergeant arrested for 3rd-degree sex abuse, harassment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 23-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau has been arrested for sex abuse and harassment, according to the PPB.

Police say Portland Police Professional Standards Division were notified Nov. 1 of an ongoing investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding a crime Oct. 29. The suspect was identified as 46-year-old PPB Sergeant Darke Hull who was off duty at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for WCSO told FOX 12 the incident happened at Toby’s Sports Pub in the Metzger area Hull was seen on surveillance footage pulling a woman’s hair and inappropriately touching her in the groin area.

Hull was criminally cited Thursday and charged with third-degree sex abuse and harassment.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “In order to preserve the public trust, we are informing the community of this incident. Now we must allow time for a complete and thorough investigation to proceed.”

Hull is currently on administrative leave.

