Washington County to open two severe weather shelters over the weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions over the weekend, Washington County will open two sever weather shelters to anyone who needs them.

The first shelter is at the Salvation Army Building at 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, and the other location is at the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 Southwest 5th Street in Beaverton.

Both locations open Friday at 4 p.m. and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The county says hot meals will be provided to guests, no one will be turned away, and domestic pets will be allowed.

To help someone get transportation to a shelter location, please call 503-846-4722. For more information about the shelters, please contact shsinfo@washingtoncountyor.gov.

