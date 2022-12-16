Washington County to open two severe weather shelters over the weekend

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Due to the potential for dangerous weather conditions over the weekend, Washington County will open two sever weather shelters to anyone who needs them.

The first shelter is at the Salvation Army Building at 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, and the other location is at the Beaverton Community Center at 12350 Southwest 5th Street in Beaverton.

First Alert Weather: FOX 12 Forecast

Both locations open Friday at 4 p.m. and will remain open until 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The county says hot meals will be provided to guests, no one will be turned away, and domestic pets will be allowed.

To help someone get transportation to a shelter location, please call 503-846-4722. For more information about the shelters, please contact shsinfo@washingtoncountyor.gov.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison, victims concerned and outraged
Portland police sergeant arrested for 3rd-degree sex abuse, harassment
Richard Gillmore, also known as the “Jogger Rapist."
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ to be released Friday after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
Portland Police Bureau building
PPB hires 14 more officers, 3 more PS3s as total of sworn officers rises