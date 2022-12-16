Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeated Republican Joe Kent in the open seat for Washington’s Third Congressional District in the most recent General Election.

She sat down with Fox 12 as Kent’s campaign recently paid for a recount in that race happening right now.

Gluesenkamp Perez won her race by just about 2,600 votes. Her margin of victory did not trigger an automatic recount under state law. According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, that is only required if the margin of victory is less than one-half of one-percent and fewer than 2,000 votes, or if the candidate requesting a recount pays for it.

Gluesenkamp Perez won by .83% or more than 2,600 votes, so neither met the threshold for an automatic recount. The Washington Secretary of State’s office says Joe Kent’s campaign had to pay $48,589 for the recount to happen.

Fox 12 reached out to Kent’s campaign for comment on the recount and did not receive a response.

Gluesenkamp Perez defied the expectations of the Democratic Party establishment, billing herself as a no-nonsense small business owner who is willing to reach across the political aisle to get meaningful legislation passed that will help her Southwest Washington constituents.

In an interview with Fox 12′s Adrian Thomas at her auto shop in North Portland, Gluesenkamp Perez discusses how she is preparing preparing for the next Congress, and how she was able pull off a victory mostly through grassroots organizing that has made national headlines.

She also discusses the reaction to the recount taking place, her top legislative priorities, and reflects on what she has learned most about herself throughout this campaign and planning to take office.

